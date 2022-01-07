Here’s South Dakota’s Best Selling Vehicle in 2021

In 2021, South Dakota's best-selling vehicle was a truck. That should be no surprise, they are everywhere. No matter what city or town you drive through in South Dakota, you will see several pickup trucks. Even if you don't drive one, you probably know someone who does. Those people come in handy when you need to move a couch.

So just how much does South Dakota love pickup trucks? According to a new survey from GoBankingRates.com, the top four best-selling vehicles were full-sized trucks.

The website combed through 19 million vehicle sales for the calendar year of 2021 in every state. After the numbers were crunched for South Dakota, the (#1) Ford F-Series came out on top followed by (#2) Ram 1500/2500/3500, (#3) Chevrolet Silverado, and the (#4) GMC Sierra.

So what was number five? A hybrid or electric car? Not a chance in South Dakota. As you might expect, it's a crossover SUV, the (#5) Jeep Cherokee.

Even as popular as crossovers are, they just don't have the sales volume to overtake the full-size truck in South Dakota. In fact, the data shows that in 39 out of 50 states the best-selling vehicle was a full-size truck.

The top-selling vehicles in the surrounding states were also trucks. The Chevy Silverado is tops in Iowa and Minnesota. The Ford F-Series is number one in North Dakota and Nebraska. Ram 1500/2500/3500 leads the way in Wyoming.