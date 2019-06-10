Horses Keeping Dying, But the Race Track is Staying Open

Horses keep dying at Santa Anita Race Track in California, but the track says it has no plans of shutting down at this point.

Two more horses have died adding to the total of 29 dead this year at Santa Anita Race Track.

According to ESPN, the California Horse Racing Board has recommended that Santa Anita suspend the remaining days of its current meet, which is scheduled to end as of Sunday, June 23.

Even with that recommendation, Santa Anita management has decided to continue racing despite the deaths and the controversy that surrounds them.

There is a chance that the race track will be shut down for the final three days of the meet since the CHRB gave them 10 days notice in regards to their recommendations.

No one has been able to find the main reason for all these deaths at one track which has made the situation even more perplexing for all involved.