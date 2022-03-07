How Sioux Falls Does Cereal!

Today (March 7,2022) is National Cereal Day!

Cereal is a breakfast staple and is always there for you any time of day when you don't feel like cooking.

The people of Sioux Falls have come up with cereal concoctions of all kinds. A lot of people have varying cereal habits and routines too!

Here are a few of the best the people of Sioux Falls have to offer:

Hot take, but I like cereal to be mushy. I also like to reuse milk for two or three bowls, and the milk is so good afterward.

My daughter will crush up her Crispix cereal into really small chunks and then pour in her milk to drink it. But crunches it up first. Now, this is of course when you used to be able to buy Crispix in the store. I think Covid hit the Crispix world really hard!

Cereal in yogurt!!!

I eat my cereal out of a mixing bowl. Some bites are crunchy and some bites are soggy. A big bowl means less trips to the kitchen

My dad always used to pour himself a bowl of grape nuts and then proceeded to go take a shower so basically by the time he came back it was almost like overnight oats

Hot cheerios are life! Pan fry them with a little butter and salt - yummy!

I would sprinkle sugar on my cereal. No matter the kind... why did my parents let me do this?!?! I still do it on cinnamon life... pure nostalgia only

Favorite/nostalgic cereals in Sioux Falls also varied:

I agree with the bag cereal, Coco Dino bites are so much better than Coco pebbles

Yassss King Vitamin! And the masks on the back of the box! We had that and puffed wheat... lol

Waffle crisp was by far one of the best!!

They really should bring berry Berry kix. That was also such a treat when I was little

Blueberry muffin top cereal in a bag. I remember when my dad first brought it home you could smell it through the bag. SO GOOD

Blueberry morning is one of my favorites. You get 2 1/2 bowls out of one box

Speaking of cereal! My friends and I had a conversation this weekend about when we were growing up we always ate a cereal called Big Mix the box was white with a mascot that was like part moose, chicken?? NO ONE remembers this cereal from the 90s but me! It was so good!

Count Chocula. Best chocolate cereal

So in conclusion, Happy National Cereal Day!