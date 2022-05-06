Lane Closures Coming to Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls

Drivers in southeast Sioux Falls will be dealing with some potential traffic headaches this month.

The City of Sioux Falls says reconstruction of Cliff Avenue from East 49th Street to East 56th Street will begin Wednesday, May 11 as crews work on a water main, storm sewer, street lighting, grading, paving, and restoration.

When it's done, the project will widen Cliff Avenue to two lanes in each direction.

During the construction, traffic will be reduced to one southbound lane and one northbound lane.

The work is scheduled to be completed May 28.

