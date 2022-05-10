Your Yearly Reminder to #FreeTheArms

This is a Public Service Announcement brought to you by me, Natasha from the Hot 104.7 Morning Show.

I usually share this post around Memorial Day Weekend as a sign of summer. However, temps are supposed to be in the 90s this week so I guess summer is here and you know what that means?! It is time to let your arms free South Dakota!

Get our free mobile app

I am here to tell you it is okay to #FreeTheArms

I want all the people out there to know, it is okay if you want to show your arms. Let your arms free.

This is something that has bothered me for years. I've worked part-time in women's retail since 2008 and there is one thing I am sick of hearing, "Do you have something to cover my arms. I don't wear sleeveless."

It makes me so mad!

Fills me with rage!

I understand we all have parts of our bodies that we don't like. I get it. I think I have elephant knees, but I'll still wear a dress or skirt when it is hot!

If it is hot and if you are hot, why are you wearing a sweater?!

I sometimes wear something over a sleeveless shirt, but I'm always cold, so there's that. It is not because I am ashamed of my arms.

Here is my theory. Nobody has great arms unless they are a professional bodybuilder or something. And apparently, everybody hates their arms. If we all just universally understood that we all have jiggly arms then there wouldn't be any judgment or shame when wearing a sleeveless garment! Let the arms jiggle, people! It is okay.

I wear sleeveless a lot and before you say something along the lines of I must have good arms. Well, not really. After losing 60 pounds I don't think my arms will ever be toned. But, if you are still self-conscience, just always pose with your hand on your hip (like I just realized I do) and you'll look great!

Here is another great example! Jennifer Lawrence at The Oscars in 2014. She is a good-looking gal and guesses what? Her arms jiggle! And she is proud of it!

Be like JLaw, people! Let the arms free!