Some Minnesota River Kayakers were shocked when they encountered a big water beast that looked like something out of a Jurassic Park movie.

According to the Kansas City Star, Minnesotan Shala Holm and her daughter were out in their kayak fishing in the Mississippi River by Brainerd, Minnesota when a big creature with giant claws went after the fishing basket hanging off the side of their kayak.

Brainerd, Minnesota

Initially, they said they heard breathing in the water. Then the big claws came out of the water by their boat and went for the fish.

Minnesota River Kayakers Shocked By Real Lake Monster Encounter-Shala Holm Facebook

Shala and her daughter Avery were fishing in their Hobie Tandem kayak.

This all took place on the Mississippi River near Rugged River Resort where they were vacationing.

Niemeyer's Rugged River Resort Brainerd Minnesota

Minnesota Snapping Turtles can live up to around 10 years and can grow up to 65 pounds.

Some of the comments on the Facebook post mirrored my thoughts...

Rebecca Frank Brosdahl:

“Wow! The Creature from the Black Lagoon scary!!!!”

Sharon Frischmann:

“What?! Holy cow, looks prehistoric!”

Vicki Nelson:

“I'm glad he didn't get mad at you for taking his dinner.”

Clara Huelsnitz:

“I wouldn't want to run into him while swimming!!”

Deanna Lynn Sletten:

“Incredible! We live on the Mississippi north of Brainerd and snappers come up to lay their eggs in our yard. I think I'd have a heart attack if I saw one that big! Great pics.”