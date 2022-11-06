Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task.

Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.

More: 10 of the Most Mispronounced South Dakota Towns

Get our free mobile app

According to a recent list compiled by Best Life Online, this small Minnesota town is the hardest to pronounce in all the land.

Credit: Via Travelers via YouTube Credit: Via Travelers via YouTube loading...

Where is the Most Mispronounced Place in the U.S.?

It lies just 15 miles west of the Twin Cities in Hennepin County and has a population of just over 3,000 people.

Wayzata, MN Google Maps loading...

Well, What Minnesota Town is it?

The title of 'Most Mispronounced' Place in the U.S. goes to the sleepy little town of Wayzata, Minnesota.

How Do you Pronounce Wayzata Anyway?

It's a bit tricky if you're not from Minnesota, as most would look at it and scratch their heads. The correct pronunciation is "wai·zeh·tuh".

To see the entire list of the 15 most mispronounced places in the United States, check out the article from Best Life Online.

To learn all about what makes Wayzata such a great place to live and raise a family, check out the YouTube video below.

Story Source: Best Life Online