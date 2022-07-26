Minnesota Twin Bringing 10 High-End Gaming Stations For Fans At Target Field

Target Field is always a fun experience, especially when Minnesota Twins fans get a win from the home team. However, for select games in August, Target Field will have something new for fans to try.

The Twins announced this week that they have partnered with Wisdom Gaming to bring 10 high-end gaming stations to Target Field for 13 home games in August.

The “Twins Gaming Dugout”, which is in essence a pop-up gaming lounge, will be held in Town Ball Tavern and will be open to all fans with a ticket to that day’s game, from the time gates open to the conclusion of the contest.

“The Minnesota Twins are continually evolving the Target Field experience to keep it fresh while drawing in younger and more diverse fans,” said Chris Iles, the club’s senior director, brand experience and innovation. “Gaming is at the center of many of our future fans’ lives. Hosting a gaming lounge at Target Field will provide a unique opportunity for gamers to connect while also enjoying a Twins game.”

The Twins Gaming Dugout will be able available during the club’s 13 scheduled home games between August 15-31. That is in conjunction with Minnesota’s home games against the Kansas City Royals from August 15-17, the Texas Rangers from August 19-22, the San Francisco Giants from August 26-28 and the Boston Red Sox from August 29-31.

Fans at those games will be able to participate in a variety of esports games on a first-come, first-served basis at one of 10 gaming stations. Popular games like “MLB The Show 22,” “Minecraft”, “Rocket League” and more will be featured.

Adding to the fun, the Twins Gaming Dugout will host a daily “MLB The Show 22” tournament, with each winner being spotlighted on the main Target Field videoboard during that day’s game.

The Twins not this is the second gaming lounge activation they have partnered with Wisdom Gaming on, with the first taking place at The Gate 34 Experience from August 19-21, 2019.

