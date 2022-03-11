This week Major League Baseball at long last reached an agreement that saved the 2022 season. Now that we know there will be a full season, one of the questions that remained was when will we be able to buy tickets to cheer on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field?

The Twins didn't wait long to share that information, along with information on the theme nights that will be available to fans.

The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that single-game tickets for the 2022

regular season home schedule will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m.

To celebrate, they also announced there will be no fees on any ticket purchase made in the first 48 hours, which will provide savings to Twins fans everywhere. They add that tickets for all 81 home games at Target Field, including Opening Day of the 2022 Major League Baseball season on April 7 vs. the Seattle Mariners, will be available online through TwinsBaseball.com.

“We’re thrilled to finally say the words we’ve been waiting for – ‘Twins Baseball is back!’ – and with all 162 games,” said club President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “On behalf of the entire organization, we cannot wait to open the Target Field gates wide, and to welcome our fans and community, for Opening Day on April 7 and throughout a full, 81-game home schedule. Play ball!”

While watching baseball at Target Field is a lot of fun on its own, it's always fun to go to a game offering a special event or promotion. The Twins unveiled their initial 2022 special events and promotions schedule on Friday, along with daily ticket specials and in-ballpark activations available all season long.

Some of the highlights of the initial special events and promotions include:

Opening Weekend Jacket: Fans can celebrate baseball’s return with a Twins Opening Weekend Jacket, courtesy of Your Local Northland Ford Dealers, throughout Opening Weekend (April 7-10 vs. Seattle; first 10,000 fans).

Fans can celebrate baseball’s return with a Twins Opening Weekend Jacket, courtesy of Your Local Northland Ford Dealers, throughout Opening Weekend (April 7-10 vs. Seattle; first 10,000 fans). Jim Kaat Number Retirement presented by Sheboygan Sausage Company: Jim Kaat will become the ninth Twin to have his number retired when the club officially hangs his #36 from the left field façade prior to their Saturday, July 16 game against the Chicago White Sox. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Jim Kaat bobblehead presented by the Sheboygan Sausage Company.

Jim Kaat will become the ninth Twin to have his number retired when the club officially hangs his #36 from the left field façade prior to their Saturday, July 16 game against the Chicago White Sox. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Jim Kaat bobblehead presented by the Sheboygan Sausage Company. Welcome Back from Cooperstown presented by Coordinated Business Systems: Following their July 24 induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, fans are invited to join the Twins in honoring legends Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva with a special pregame ceremony prior to the August 6 game vs. Toronto. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a special “Tony O” bobblehead courtesy of Coordinated Business Systems.

Following their July 24 induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, fans are invited to join the Twins in honoring legends Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva with a special pregame ceremony prior to the August 6 game vs. Toronto. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a special “Tony O” bobblehead courtesy of Coordinated Business Systems. Twins Hall of Fame Weekend presented by Coordinated Business Systems: Nearly the entire 61-year history of Twins Territory will come together the weekend of August 20-21, as former manager Ron Gardenhire (Saturday, August 20), along with two-time World Series champion outfielder and longtime broadcaster Dan Gladden and sparkplug utility player César Tovar (Sunday, August 21) are inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame in pregame ceremonies. The first 10,000 fans on Saturday receive one of three Twins Hall of Fame “mystery caps,” while the first 5,000 fans on Sunday will get a Twins Hall of Fame collectible pin set.

Nearly the entire 61-year history of Twins Territory will come together the weekend of August 20-21, as former manager Ron Gardenhire (Saturday, August 20), along with two-time World Series champion outfielder and longtime broadcaster Dan Gladden and sparkplug utility player César Tovar (Sunday, August 21) are inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame in pregame ceremonies. The first 10,000 fans on Saturday receive one of three Twins Hall of Fame “mystery caps,” while the first 5,000 fans on Sunday will get a Twins Hall of Fame collectible pin set. Buck Yeah!: The Twins’ third bobblehead giveaway of the season is August 27, when the first 10,000 fans will walk away with a statuette of centerfielder Byron Buxton, courtesy of Delta Air Lines.

The Twins’ third bobblehead giveaway of the season is August 27, when the first 10,000 fans will walk away with a statuette of centerfielder Byron Buxton, courtesy of Delta Air Lines. Apparel: Twins swag will be given away throughout the season, including the Opening Weekend Jackets presented by Your Local Northland Ford Dealers (April 7-10; first 10,000 fans); a Bomber Cap presented by Pepsi (April 24; first 10,000 fans); a Twins Cap to match your Opening Weekend Jacket (May 27; first 10,000 fans); and a Bucket Hat presented by Lee County (July 1 vs. Baltimore; first 5,000 fans).

The Twins want to remind fans that the annual Theme Nights lineup will be announced, with tickets available, on March 24.

