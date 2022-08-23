Minnesota Twins Bringing Fans First Shared Augmented Reality Experience

Regardless of whether you witness a Twins victory, checking out a game at Target Field is always a great time. There are a lot of activities as well as a wide variety of food and drinks available.

However, the Minnesota Twins never stop trying to present fun new things for fans to experience and their latest offering may be one of the coolest yet!

Monday, Minnesota Twins announced the public launch of ARound, which is a first-of-its-kind stadium-level shared augmented reality (AR) platform that will be available for fans at Target Field.

ARound - Courtesy of Twins Baseball

According to the Twins, this is a first-ever experience in a live sports setting that promises to keep audiences engaged by capturing their attention during game downtime through immersive, interactive and shared experiences with other fans across the venue.

For people at Target Field, it's easy to get involved. Once the ARound app is downloaded, fans simply point their smartphone at the field to open up a universe of multi-user AR games such as BatterUp, Blockbuster, and Fishing Frenzy. All games are designed to be played by interfacing with the physical ballpark and fellow fans in real time.

ARound App

ARound uses 3D spatial computing to localize content to individual users throughout the venue, enabling everyone at Target Field to see the same real-time 3D effects and participate in the same shared experiences.

“We’re excited to introduce our fans to this never-before-seen technology as we continue to evolve and enhance the Target Field experience,” said Minnesota Twins Senior Director, Brand Experience & Innovation Chris Iles. “Part multi-player video game, part augmented reality, with the ability for future expansion into an interactive next-gen stats platform, we believe what we’ve built with ARound will provide fans a next-level experience available only at Target Field.”

Fans will be able to see and interact with real-time content led by action on the field, such as after home runs, mascot races, or when the Twins take the field. During natural downtime, users can compete against their friends or fans in other sections to see who can knock down the most virtual blocks in the real-life outfield by throwing virtual baseballs or hot dogs at the structure.

