Minnesota Twins Offering $9 Target Field Tickets For Upcoming Games

After a slow start at the very beginning of the season, the Minnesota Twins rebounded and now have the third-best record in Major League Baseball since April 21 (18-8, .692). The Twins head to Kansas City this weekend as the first-place team in the American League Central Division, with a 3.0-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox.

It's a great time to be a Twins fan and on Friday the team announced that fans will get to see home games from Memorial Day weekend through the end of June for as low as $9.

These tickets, which include Ballpark Access, along with Field View and Diamond View seats, are available to purchase now through May 30 (subject to availability) through TwinsBaseball.com/tickets. 

The Twins play some great baseball at home. They are 13-8 at Target Field, which ties them for the third-most home wins in baseball. They are scheduled to play 16 home games during this ticket special, beginning with a four-game, Memorial Day weekend series against the Kansas City Royals.  

Minnesota will also host the New York Yankees (June 7-9), the defending AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays (June 10-12) and the Cleveland Guardians (June 21-23), before the Colorado Rockies of the National League come to Target Field (June 24-26).

Here is the full schedule, with special ticket prices for each game:

Twins vs. Kansas City Royals (4 games, May 26-29)

  • Thursday, May 26 (6:40 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets
  • Friday, May 27 (7:10 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $9 Field View and Diamond View seats
  • Saturday, May 28 (1:10 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $12 Field View and Diamond View seats
  • Sunday, May 29 (1:10 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $9 Field View and Diamond View seats

Twins vs. New York Yankees (3 games, June 7-9) 

  • Tuesday, June 7 (6:40 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $12 Field View and Diamond View seats
  • Wednesday, June 8 (6:40 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $12 Field View and Diamond View seats
  • Thursday, June 9 (6:40 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $12 Field View and Diamond View seats

Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays (3 games, June 10-12)

  • Friday, June 10 (7:10 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $9 Field View and Diamond View seats
  • Saturday, June 11 (1:10 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $12 Field View and Diamond View seats
  • Sunday, June 12 (1:10 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $9 Field View and Diamond View seats

Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians (3 games, June 21-23) 

  • Tuesday, June 21 (6:40 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $9 Field View and Diamond View seats
  • Wednesday, June 22 (6:40 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $9 Field View and Diamond View seats
  • Thursday, June 23 (12:10 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $9 Field View and Diamond View seats

Twins vs. Colorado Rockies (3 games, June 24-26)

  • Friday, June 24 (7:10 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $9 Field View and Diamond View seats
  • Saturday, June 25 (6:15 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $12 Field View and Diamond View seats
  • Sunday, June 26 (1:10 p.m.): $9 Ballpark Access tickets, and $9 Field View and Diamond View seats

