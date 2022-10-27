Remember When A Minnesota Town Elected A Dog For Mayor?

The election for mayor went to the dogs in Cormorant, Minnesota. In 2014, the small township of about 1,000 people near Detroit Lakes elected Duke, a Great Pyrenees as the top dog, I mean mayor.

An article from MentalFloss at the time said Duke won in a "landslide" over store owner Richard Sherbrook. Only twelve votes were cast and in the end, Cormorant had its first-ever mayor. That's right, the town was founded in 1874 but never had a mayor up until that point. It was reported that Duke's salary was paid in dog food donated by a local pet store.

Duke served four consecutive terms as mayor before hanging up his dog dish in 2018 due to failing health. Duke passed away in February 2019 at the age of 13. We're pretty sure he's the mayor of doggy heaven right now.