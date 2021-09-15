Sioux Falls Levitt at the Falls Posts Big Numbers For Summer 2021

The Levitt at the Falls has successfully concluded the 2021 concert season! The Levitt is an amazing gem located next to Falls Park in our wonderful city.

Thousands of people showed up in 2021 to enjoy an amazing variety of free music at the outdoor venue. So how do you define a successful season? Here are some of the numbers....

-40 free, professional, outdoor summer concerts.

-June 11th - September 11th at the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West.

-Over 66,000 people attended concerts on the Levitt lawn

-an average of 1,788 audience members per show

-over 50,000 viewers live-streamed the concerts online.

-What's up for 2022.”

-Levitt was able to employ over 300 musicians in the 2021 season.

-Over 118 volunteers contributed over 2,000 hours of community service to make the concert series a reality.

The Levitt held 37 free concerts in the 2021 season. 3 of the 40 free shows planned were canceled due to either severe weather or artist illness. In 2022, Levitt at the Falls will be back with 50 free concerts.

Levitt at the Falls is a non-profit organization dedicated to building community through music.

In 2019, their inaugural season welcomed over 58,000 concert-goers to the Levitt Shell for 30 free concerts.

In 2020, their concert series went dark due to the pandemic but pivoted to Levitt In Your Neighborhood outreach and Levitt In Your Living Room digital activities.

Levitt Shell Sioux Falls is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues bring together families, friends, and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds.