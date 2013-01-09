Sky Ferreira — Celeb Crush

Sky is a 20-year-old musician from Los Angeles who is starting to get a lot of attention, including ours.

Ferreira is a California native of Native American, Portuguese and Brazilian descent who grew surrounded by music: as a child she sang in a gospel choir, and spent a lot of time around close family, friend Michael Jackson. At age 13 she began opera lessons to further develop her singing voice, and began a DIY music career by uploading demo tracks to her Myspace profile. Within two years, she had caught the attention of a Swedish production company, and the rest is history.

Recently there's been lots of talk about Ms. Ferreira's 2012 EP, Ghosts. which incudes the single 'Red Lips,' which was sent to her by Garbage's Shirley Manson. Ghosts is a mature, solid release that showcases Ferreira's soulful voice.

Check out her recent video for the single 'Everything is Embarrassing' if you need more proof that she's a talented babe who we're about to start hearing a lot more about:

