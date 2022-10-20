5 Places in South Dakota that Share Names With Famous Horror Movie Locations
5 Places in South Dakota that Share Names With Horror Movie Locations
As a lifelong Midwesterner, I still get a spark of excitement whenever someplace I've been is said on The Weather Channel. I become the pointing Leo meme if someone says something like "And it was 51 in Sioux Falls today."
It's the same when South Dakota shows up in a movie. The Marvel folks coming to SD to find their friend was one of the interesting parts of the otherwise boring Eternals movie.
Since we are in the Halloween season, we wanted to know if there were any places in South Dakota that share names with places in iconic horror movies.
There are a few 'Overlooks' in the Black Hills, but those are literally overlooks of the area's fantastic natural beauty. They are not giant empty hotels.
We did find a few matches:
Get our free mobile app
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS
Totally True Ghost Stories Told By the People of Sioux Falls
I'm not sure I totally believe in ghosts or the paranormal, but I do enjoy a good ghost story, and the people of Sioux Falls had some great ones!
We asked our listeners to tell us their scary stories Maybe it was a ghost, maybe you thought someone was in the house, maybe you heard weird noises, maybe stuff moved without anybody touching it! We wanted to hear it all!
Some of these are so creepy! Continue reading....if you dare!