South Dakota’s John Thune Will Seek Re-Election to Senate in 2022
Dakota News Now is reporting that John Thune will see reelection to the United States Senate this fall. Thune was first elected as one of South Dakota's pair of Senators in 2004.
Thune announced his plans Saturday morning (January 8). There had been speculation in recent weeks about the possibility of his retirement.
