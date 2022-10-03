This Minnesota Town Now Has Worlds Largest Corn Maze

If you are a Corn Maze fan you are really gonna wanna make a trip to experience the recently named “World's Largest Corn Maze” in this small Minnesota town.

There are lots of corn mazes in Minnesota and all around the United States. But only one has the designation of the “World's Largest Corn Maze”.

Stoney Brook Farms Corn Maze via Facebook Stoney Brook Farms Corn Maze via Facebook loading...

And that would be the Stoney Brook Farms Maze and Pumpkin Patch in north-central Minnesota.

If you want to experience this monster maze you'll need to take a trip to Stoney Brook Farms just outside of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Fulda, Minnestoa Google Maps Fulda, Minnestoa Google Maps loading...

This mammoth maze boasts that it covers 110 acres and has 32 miles of pathways! Wow!

The Stoney Brook Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch started in 2017 and is located at 989 115th Ave NE, Foley, Minnesota.

Stoney Brook Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch via Facebook Stoney Brook Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch via Facebook loading...

The third-generation family farm in Foley opens its corn maze from September 10th through October 30, 2022.

The Stoney Brook Farms website points out that “In 2022, we currently have the World's Largest Corn Maze at 110 acres and 32 miles of pathways. We are so excited to welcome you out this Fall to Harvest Fun Days. We will have so many activities and plenty of food to eat from 3 different food trucks. We will also have a pick your own pumpkin patch.”

Corn Maze Getty Thinkstock Corn Maze Getty Thinkstock loading...

Check out some of the comments posted on the Stoney Brook Farms Corn Maze Facebook page.

Milissa Hillyer: "We had so much fun finding all 10 words in the red Chucky maze! The food truck vendors were fabulous, staff was wonderful, and the goodies we brought home from the produce stand are gonna be great! Thank you so much!"

Scott Waldo: "It's fun! We used the map on the Feddy and Jason maze and did it in 35 mins. Without the map it would take hours!!"

Josie Moen: "My dog, Bindi, and I walked 1.3 miles in the maze this morning. So much fun! Bindi posed balancing a corn ear (that we found on the ground) on her head. We shared cheese curds as her reward."

Cami Neumen: "We had such a fun experience with all the fun activities and the staff were so nice and welcoming!"