This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State.

According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.

This small, but delicious taco shop is known as one of Iowa's best-kept secrets. The biggest reason why? It's the carnitas.

Get our free mobile app

So, where is Iowa's best place for tacos?

Love Food Website, lists it as La Tienda in Clarion, which is located around 45 minutes northeast of the town of Fort Dodge.

What makes these small-town tacos so darn good? Here's what Love Food had to say:

The unassuming La Tienda is where you'll find some of the best carnitas tacos in the state. Don’t expect it to be fancy, just warm, flaky tortillas encasing perfectly seasoned pork – the meat alone has so much flavour you barely need the coriander and onion. This is Iowa’s best-kept secret. -Love Food Website

As for neighboring states, the top spot in Minnesota went to Lamb Barbacoa in Minneapolis, Que Pasa Cantina in Iowa, and Voodoo Taco in Omaha, Nebraska.

To see the full list of the best taco shop in each and every one of the 50 U.S. states, click on Love Food Website's article here.

Story Source: Love Food Website