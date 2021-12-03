WATCH: Christmas Greetings from South Dakota Military Personnel

Christmas is about a lot of things, but at its heart, it's about family. Sometimes though people's lives prevent them from gathering with their loved ones.

The business of protecting the United States doesn't take a Christmas break, so those soldiers, sailors, Marines, and airmen are among those that have to sacrifice being home for the holidays.

Get our free mobile app

Thankfully we live in a time of an easily shared video. Here are a few members of the military who have roots in South Dakota with some Christmas greetings.

[video width="720" height="720" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/482/files/2017/12/attachment-Untitled-Project-Made-by-Headliner-1.mp4"][/video]

We have First Sargent Jonathan Leffring, deployed from the 114th Fighter Wing, who gives a holiday shout-out to friends and family in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Leffring is stationed at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

Then it's Tech. Sargent Seth Swanstrom with a holiday shout-out to friends and family in Sioux Falls, South Dakota from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

2021 Winter Wonderland at Falls Park South Dakota. A holiday tradition continues with Winter Wonderland at Falls Park in Sioux Falls

Show Off Your Christmas Display and Light Up Sioux Falls You put a lot of work into that display of Christmas lights and more. Why not show off your handy work?

We asked on social media for pictures of your holiday handiwork and boy, the people of Sioux Falls are super creative.

Use our APP to send us yours

Sioux Falls Online Shopping Fails It's the gift-giving season! Cyber Monday was this week and ever since the pandemic, people are doing more online shopping than ever before.

Because of all this, there must be a few shopping fails. You don't always know what you're getting when you order online.

For example, I recently ordered a sparkly Santa mask for a holiday party. Apparently, I was too distracted by the sparkle because I didn't realize it was a do-it-yourself mask.

It was like a paint by number, except with tiny rhinestones I'm supposed to glue on myself. Nope. Ain't nobody got time for that. It was sent right back.

What online shopping fail have you had? We asked and you answered!

I think the lesson we've learned here is we should shop local more!



See Also: