WATCH: Christmas Greetings from South Dakota Military Personnel
Christmas is about a lot of things, but at its heart, it's about family. Sometimes though people's lives prevent them from gathering with their loved ones.
The business of protecting the United States doesn't take a Christmas break, so those soldiers, sailors, Marines, and airmen are among those that have to sacrifice being home for the holidays.
Thankfully we live in a time of an easily shared video. Here are a few members of the military who have roots in South Dakota with some Christmas greetings.
[video width="720" height="720" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/482/files/2017/12/attachment-Untitled-Project-Made-by-Headliner-1.mp4"][/video]
We have First Sargent Jonathan Leffring, deployed from the 114th Fighter Wing, who gives a holiday shout-out to friends and family in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Leffring is stationed at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
Then it's Tech. Sargent Seth Swanstrom with a holiday shout-out to friends and family in Sioux Falls, South Dakota from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)
