WNBA Sky-Fever With Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Tops Ratings

The Indiana Fever's 91-83 victory over the visiting Chicago Sky on Sunday was the WNBA's most-watched game in 23 years, CBS announced Tuesday.

The game featured 2024 first-overall pick Caitlin Clark of the Fever and No. 7 overall pick Angel Reese of the Sky. The contest averaged 2.25 million viewers, a 225% increase over a comparable game window last season between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty.

Sunday's viewership reached its peak at 3 million viewers.

Clark scored 23 points to mark the seventh time this season that she had at least 20 in a game. Clark also had nine assists and eight rebounds to lead the Fever to back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Also, Sunday's game was the most streamed WNBA game ever on Paramount+ across households, minutes, and average minute audience.