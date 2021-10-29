Get our free mobile app

The corn throughout the Midwest is tall and looking good and it's time to take a stroll through a good maze. The stalks at the Heartland Country Haunted Corn Maze are ready to provide some Halloween fun for you and your family.

Located Southeast of Harrisburg, the Heartland Country Corn Maze offers a great experience with shade tent seating for 40 and an on-site Concession Barn. There are restrooms on-site also.

This year, the Heartland Country Corn Maze again offers wider paths to make it easier to social distance. They will also hand out disposable maps and pencils so no need to return laminated maps to the shack. High-traffic areas will be sanitized on a routine basis.

If you're up for a challenge you can check out the maze after sunsets and navigate through 11 acres with just the moon to guide you. But make sure to bring your flashlights.

Hours:

Friday, October 29th, 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Saturday, October 30th, 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Admission is $10.00 and only $7.00 for kids under 10.

One more thing, take cash or check...credit cards are a no-no out there.

Haunted Heartland Country Corn Maze Location

27455 SD Hwy 11, Harrisburg, SD 57032 - 2.5 miles East of Harrisburg, SD, then 1.5 miles South on SD Hwy. 11

