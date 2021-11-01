Scary Pics in Haunted Heartland Country Corn Maze
The lines were long on a chilly night to enter a "haunted" weekend at the Heartland Country Corn Maze but well worth the time.
Is it easy to focus on the map and finding clues when a chainsaw fires up somewhere in the corn near you? Other times a creepy clown would slowly walk through the corn towards us holding a red balloon. Perhaps it was Jason Vorhees from the Friday the 13th movies staring at us from behind the rows.
Overall, we had a blast and got a nice Halloween scare.
We found all but 2 secret clues but found the secret treasure and were treated to a free concession a the end.
Here are a few of the characters we encountered on our haunted hike through the corn:
This last pic is my daughter and her friend walking through the corn maze. See the ghostly figure on the right? We didn't see it until we looked at our pictures!
The Heartland Country Corn Maze is located just south of Harrisburg on Highway 11. We can't wait to visit again next year!
