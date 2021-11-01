Scary Pics in Haunted Heartland Country Corn Maze

The lines were long on a chilly night to enter a "haunted" weekend at the Heartland Country Corn Maze but well worth the time.

Is it easy to focus on the map and finding clues when a chainsaw fires up somewhere in the corn near you? Other times a creepy clown would slowly walk through the corn towards us holding a red balloon. Perhaps it was Jason Vorhees from the Friday the 13th movies staring at us from behind the rows.

Overall, we had a blast and got a nice Halloween scare.

Get our free mobile app

We found all but 2 secret clues but found the secret treasure and were treated to a free concession a the end.

Here are a few of the characters we encountered on our haunted hike through the corn:

Danny V, Townsquare Media

Danny V, Townsquare Media

Danny V, Townsquare Media

Danny V, Townsquare Media

Danny V, Townsquare Media

Danny V, Townsquare Media

Danny V, Townsquare Media

Danny V, Townsquare Media

This last pic is my daughter and her friend walking through the corn maze. See the ghostly figure on the right? We didn't see it until we looked at our pictures!

The Heartland Country Corn Maze is located just south of Harrisburg on Highway 11. We can't wait to visit again next year!

NOW TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA:

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants:

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants

The 50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America: