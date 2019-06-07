12 Terrific Things Happening In and Around Sioux Falls This Weekend
From Jim Gaffigan to Johnny Holms, and a huge weekend in Harrisburg, there are plenty of fun things to do this weekend in and around Sioux Falls.
First Friday in Downtown SF
If you haven't been downtown Sioux Falls in a while, Friday (6/7) would be great time to check it out. Enjoy the scenic heart of the city with shopping, food, live music, art receptions, and more.
Flandreau Rodeo Days
Take in some great rodeo action Friday and Saturday (6/7 - 6/8 at Flandreau across from Royal River Casino & Hotel. Gates open each day at 10:00 AM for guests to enjoy Vendors, Food Booths, and Kid Zone. The First Annual Flandreau Rodeo Days brought over 200 contestants and in excess of 500 spectators each day to witness two days of heart pounding rodeo excitement. It was named the Best New Rodeo of the Year 2018 by the South Dakota Rodeo Association.
Harrisburg Days
Just a hop and a skip south of Sioux Falls lies Harrisburg and it's time to celebrate it's heritage. They have a great beer garden, food vendors, cars shows, a fishing derby, and pancake breakfast. Whew! Click on the title above to view a very beefy weekend schedule.
Jim Gaffigan 'Quality Time' Tour
Jim Gaffigan is in town on Saturday night (6/8) at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. He brings his highly successful 'Quality Time' Tour to the Sioux Empire. Tickets start at $35.75 so head to the box office and grab some seats.
Canaries Baseball
Play ball! The Sioux Falls Canaries welcome the Gary SouthShore RailCats to the Birdcage this weekend. 7:05 pm on Friday, 6:05 pm on Saturday, 1:05 pm on Sunday. The Canaries host the Gary SouthShore RailCats.
Festival of Cultures
Experience foods from around the world at Falls park Saturday (6/8) from 11 AM - 6:00 PM. There's lots of activities, drinks, and merch tables. It's also a great opportunity to teach kids about other world cultures. And it's FREE!
Dimock Fun Day/Cheese Fest
They're the oldest Artisan Cheese Maker in South Dakota and they'll be storehosting the Dimock Fun Day/Cheese Fest on Saturday (6/8) The fun gets underway at Dimock Cheese at noon at their new store on Highway 37 in Dimock. Food, games, good old fashioned pure fun, and of course...cheese!
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
The animated hit will be shown at Fawick Park downtown as part of the sumkmer series of Moonlight Movies. It's free. Bring a lawn chair. Snack and drinks are available for purchase.
Dennis Grave Memorial Race
The racing community remembers Dennis Grave. He died during a race in 1987 while working at Huset’s Speedway. And now his son is paying tribute to his father. On Sunday (6/9) at 5:00 PM at Thunder Road Family Park in Sioux Falls his son Frank Grave will be hosting the Dennis Grave Memorial Race: Living Legends vs. Yung Guns race. Everyone is invited and it's all free and open to the public.
Step Forward To Prevent Suicide Walk
The walk begins at 9:00 A.M. on Sunday on the bike trail at Falls Park. A remembrance ceremony will be held after the event with live music, a reading of names of loved ones lost to suicide, and a balloon release.
Angels With a Dream Car Show
It's a car show and shine at Great Bear Recreation Park on Sunday from 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM. Bring your motorcycle, car, race car or truck to the event that benefits Make-A-Wish South Dakota!
Row, Row, Row Your Boat
It's the Paddling Fair at Family Park on S. Ellis Road Sunday (6/9) from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM. Kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards will be available on a first come, first served basis to those interested in trying out the sport of paddling. Boats, paddles, lifejackets, and on-water guidance will be provided by South Dakota Canoe and Kayak Association. No registration required. Free admission.