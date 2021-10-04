20 “All Time Scariest Movies” For Sioux Falls Halloween Viewing

I'm not a real fan of Horror Movies, but millions of people sure enjoy scary flicks. Recently the “Science of Scare” put together a list of the “truly scariest movies” of all time.

So how did they accomplish this task? They stated, “Our scientific study tracked heart rates throughout some of the world’s most iconic horror films, to study the science of scary, and find the undisputed scariest horror film of all time.”

So if you are going to be looking for some Halloween Horror films to stream, here's some help on finding the scariest of the scary. According to science here are the "20 All-Time Scariest Movies of All Time...

"Host", 2020. "Sinister", 2012. "Insidious", 2010. "The Conjuring", 2013. "Hereditary", 2018. "Terrified", 2017. "It Follows", 2014. "A Quiet Place Part II", 2021. "Paranormal Activity", 2007. "The Conjuring 2", 2016. "The Babadook", 2014. "The Descent", 2005. "Hush", 2016. "A Quiet Place", 2018. "The Ring", 2002. "A Nightmare on Elm Street", 1984. "Halloween", 1978. "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", 1974. "IT Chapter One", 2017. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It", 2021.

