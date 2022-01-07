Congratulations on taking the initiative and getting to the gym to improve your health. Celebrate it every time you go because that day's workout is one day closer to your goal.

I am certainly no gym rat, though I am attempting to discipline myself into sticking to the schedule I want to keep and getting in all the workouts I can. I'm not a meathead who can't wait to see my sweaty biceps in the mirror. I'm a 40-something dad who has to work out to keep my pear shape from becoming tomato-like.

If you are new to the gym, I am glad you are there doing your thing. But there are some things you need to know to make everyone's experience better.

1 - Use Headphones

This is what inspired this post. This morning after my workout an older gentleman whom I had never seen before came into the locker room and started playing a podcast on his phone speakers. He did not have headphones. No matter how good you think your podcast or music is, those who workout without headphones and are not playing any audio will appreciate not hearing the tinny sound from your phone.

2 - Keep Your Workout Clothing Free of Dog Hair

You love your dog. Everyone who has a dog loves their dog. I love your dog. But if you love on your dog before heading to the gym, or you let the canine ride shotgun in your car, you are going to track dog hair all over everything. It doesn't take long to change in the locker room. Keep your gym clothes dog-sterile after you wash them, put them straight into your gym bag.

3 - Almost Everyone is Friendly, They Just Look Like They Don't Want to Talk

When I am at the gym I am there for as little time as possible to achieve what I want to achieve and then get the hell out of there. I am not there to socialize. (Item #1, headphones, helps with this.) If someone needs to ask me for a spot or to see if I am done with a piece of equipment or any other sort of logistical getting along at the gym, I am as friendly as can be. But if I happen to be wearing my Meateater hat and you like hunting, that is not an invitation to ask me how my deer season went. I don't want to talk about the Vikings and how bad they suck or how great they are just because I'm wearing the t-shirt. I have actually gone to wearing hats with no logos or no hat at all and clothing with no logos because it causes distraction.

So welcome to the gym! I hope you kick the ass of your workout every day. Just wear headphones.