As we near the end of another school year it's time to remember the teachers who have made a real difference in our lives. And what a better time. Today, Tuesday, May 3, is National Teacher's Day. Actually, this whole week is Teacher Appreciation Week.

Here's a list of things your student can do to make this week a little more special for their favorite teacher:

Write a thank you card or letter.

Give them a gift card for food or classroom supplies.

Put together a classroom thank-you book with notes from every student who can participate.

Donate new or gently used books to the teacher’s classroom library.

Make and send simple classroom decorations.

Record a video of your child saying thank you.

Make a sweet treat at home and bring it into your teacher.

Put together a photo collage of all the students in the class saying thank you or writing the favorite thing they’ve learned this year.

Lastly, here is one that's probably the greatest idea on the board: Plant a tree in honor of your teacher through the Arbor Day Foundation. With Give-A-Tree Cards, you can give a gift that lasts a lifetime. Each card you purchase plants a tree in honor of your teacher, family, friends, customers or associates—helping to bring our Nation’s Forests back to life. You can personalize the cards for free-no minimum order required, and the cards will be sent to you to sign and deliver personally.

It's super inexpensive (about $7) and your teacher will appreciate the gift that keeps on giving.

Happy National Teacher's Day/Week to all teacher's. You are appreciated!