Are You Ready for Mustard Hot Dog Buns?

It's one of America's favorite condiments and it's got its own big day coming up this weekend.

Saturday (August 7) is National Mustard Day and you don't have to take my word for it, I confirmed it on the National Mustard Museum's website.

You read that right.

There is a museum devoted to the classic yellow stuff in Middleton, Wisconsin.

In the last couple of years, the mustard marketers have been earning their keep.

In 2020, mustard giant French's released French's Mustard Beer, working with Colorado's Oskar Blues.

Then earlier this summer in honor of National Ice Cream Day, they unveiled Mustard Ice Cream.

Now the folks at French's are taking the mustard game to a whole new level.

COURTESY OF FRENCH'S

They've teamed up with New England-based Piantedosi Baking Company to create hot dog buns that have French's Classic Yellow mustard baked right into the dough.

French's Mustard Hot Dog Buns are going to be rolled out in very limited numbers in a select few American cities over the next week or so, beginning in New York City, with stops along the way in Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore, and Boston.

Now if mustard buns aren't your jam, the French's website has some other unusual mustard options you can make in the comfort of your own kitchen:

