Authorities Need Your Help in Sioux Falls Gun Incident

UPDATE: Sioux Falls Police have identified 27-year-old Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird as a person of interest in the incident. Authorities say he was in the truck at the time of the shooting, but are not sure if he was the person who fired the gun.

An arrest warrant was issued for Elliot Bird for a parole violation.

Authorities are looking for a man who fired a gun into the air in Sioux Falls Wednesday (August 10) morning.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in finding the man involved in the incident that happened at about 8:30 AM.

According to witnesses, the man approached someone at an unknown intersection and asked them if they were a government or state employee. When the person said they were not, the man said he was looking for someone in law enforcement or state government to shoot and then fired a shotgun into the air.

The man drove off in a brown/tan Ford F250 pickup with firefighter plates and South Dakota license FF0311.

That same vehicle was reported stolen and was last seen northbound on Reid Street near the viaduct in Sioux Falls.

The public is urged to exercise caution and contact law enforcement immediately if they have any information that might pertain to this case.

Contact local law enforcement if you have any information about this incident.

Sioux Falls Police Department: (605) 367-7212

South Dakota Highway Patrol: (605) 773-3105

South Dakota Department of Public Safety: (605) 773-3178

Crime Stoppers: (605) 367-7007

