Brookings County Police Look for Idiots Loosening Lugnuts

Where do people even get these ideas? One thing is for sure, when they do, they must not be thinking of the possible consequences of their actions.

Because if you do something like this and someone is hurt or even worse, killed, is that something you can live with? If you're a psychopath it probably doesn't matter. If you're a kid or an inebriated adult- -I don't even know what to say.

On Saturday, according to Dakota News Now, the Brookings Country Sheriff's Office put up a warning on their Facebook page for residents in the Volga area.



These awful "Tik Tok challenges" are an absolute mystery to me, and apparently, that is the origination of this latest crime.

And it is a crime to tamper with anyone's vehicle. It is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a $2,000 fine or a year in jail. But that, of course, is only if you don't cause injury or death to the vehicle driver or occupants.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at 605-696-8300 or call the Brookings Area Crime Stoppers anonymously at 605-692-8767.

Source: Dakota News Now