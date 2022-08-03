IF you want to LEARN...IF you have goals to be SUCCESSFUL...IF you want to MAKE A DIFFERENCE...YOU should be at Results Townsquare MEDIA in Sioux Falls!

At Results Townsquare MEDIA in Sioux Falls, we only have one PURPOSE...To Create Strategies and Marketing Campaigns that help Locally Owned Businesses grow and be successful in ANY Economy!

We have an Extraordinary Opportunity for someone to join our Sales & Marketing Team, where you’ll be working with Established and Successful Businesses.

Your Results Team includes...

*An Audio Production Director who has Incredible Skills!

*A Graphic Designer who is Amazingly Creative!

*A Digital Specialist who ACTUALLY understands that The REAL power of Digital is having a Relevant Strategy!

AND we’re building a Brand New Video Production Studio because we shoot creative videos for businesses for Streaming TV, Websites and Facebook Campaigns, both locally and nationwide!

We work with businesses who Want To Grow and who understand that not ALL Marketing is Created Equal.

If YOU want to learn...If YOU have goals to be successful...If YOU want to make a difference...Call Chad Jacobs at 605-373-6344 for a confidential interview.

Results Townsquare MEDIA – Sioux Falls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.