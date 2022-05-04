CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Sioux Falls Marketing Sales Specialist

Not All Opportunities are REAL Opportunities! It can be tricky to decipher what is a career opportunity and what might be disguised as one.

One of our experienced Marketing Sales Specialists at Results Townsquare MEDIA – Sioux Falls, applied for and was promoted to our Digital / Video Sales Leader.

Now, that leaves a REAL Opportunity for someone to join our Marketing Sales Team in Sioux Falls and work with established businesses who DEPEND on us to help them grow.

We can teach you how to help businesses build their Brand Perception and increase their revenue. We can teach you how to build a creative strategy that will differentiate a business from others, which will increase its revenue.

BUT, we can’t teach you DESIRE. You MUST already have the desire to learn, improve and earn more. Because we care about the businesses we work with, you’ll need to have CARING already in your DNA!

For a confidential interview, call our Director of Strategy Development, Chad Jacobs. His Direct Line is 605-373-6344.

Results Townsquare MEDIA – Sioux Falls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.