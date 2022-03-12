Cheapest Gas in and Around Sioux Falls? Try these 10 Locations

Between high inflation and a crisis in Europe, gas prices here in South Dakota are reaching record highs.

The days of $1.99 may be in the distant past, but that doesn't mean you can't get more bang for your buck at certain gas stations. You just have to know where to look.

In fact, 7 of the 10 cheapest places for gas in the area can be found right here in Sioux Falls.

Here are the Top 10 Cheapest Places for Gas in and Around Sioux Falls, According to Gas Buddy:

Wall Lake Oil in Hartford: $3.75 Casey's (309 W. 4th St.) in Dell Rapids: $3.79 Casey's (901 E. Benson Rd.) in Sioux Falls: $3.79 Casey's (1705 W. Burnside St.) in Sioux Falls: $3.79 Conoco (3725 N. Cliff Ave.) in Sioux Falls: $3.79 Sam's Club (3205 S. Louise Ave.) in Sioux Falls: $3.79 Costco (3700 S. Grange Ave.) in Sioux Falls: $3.79 Clark (47155 250th St.) in Baltic: $3.80 Shell (1200 E. 10th St.) in Sioux Falls: $3.81 Cenex (3420 N. Cliff Ave.) in Sioux Falls: $3.84

While Wall Lake Oil is leading the pack by at least .4 cents a gallon, you can still find cheaper gas in Sioux Falls itself, including a number of Casey's Gas Stations, as well as Sam's Club and Costco.

With gas prices expected to climb even higher before things stabilize, keep the Gas Buddy app and website handy.

