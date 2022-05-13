City of Sioux Falls Launches Storm Recovery Website

The City of Sioux Falls has created an online resource for residents impacted by Thursday's (May 12) devastating storms.

SiouxFalls.org/Storm has information on debris cleanup, power outages, and tips for dealing with the aftermath of the storms, which saw the city deal with widespread destruction in the wake of wind gusts approaching 80 miles per hour.

Get our free mobile app

a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms'

As of Friday (May 13) afternoon, Xcel Energy was reporting 296 power outages in Sioux Falls, impacting 5.484 households in the city.

Sioux Falls Storm Recovery Website SiouxFalls.org/Storm loading...

According to the city's storm website, homeowners are responsible for the removal of debris on their property, but if the debris is in the 'right of way' zone, between the sidewalks, or in the street, the city is responsible for the cleanup.

To help with the disposal of debris, the city has established three temporary drop off locations, which will be operational until May 22:

12th and Lyons (wood debris only)

100 North Lyon Boulevard

Open Monday – Sunday: 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM

100 North Lyon Boulevard Open Monday – Sunday: 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill

26750 464th Avenue

Open Monday – Sunday: 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM.

26750 464th Avenue Open Monday – Sunday: 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM. Mueller Pallet (wood debris only)

27163 471st Avenue

Open Monday – Friday: 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Saturday 7:00 AM - Noon

The website also has a section devoted to storm recovery tips, information, and frequently asked questions on topics like:

Branches and Tree Debris

Chainsaw Safety

Cleanup Assistance

Downed Trees

Power Outage

Power Lines

Resources

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages