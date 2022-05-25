Sunday, May 29 the class of 2022 will walk across the stage for their diplomas. The graduation ceremonies for Sioux Falls' four public high schools will be an all-day affair at the Sioux Falls Arena (1201 N. West Avenue Sioux Falls).

The Sioux Falls School District says that 1,587 students will be honored at this weekend's ceremonies. Including 163 members of the first class to graduate from the new Jefferson High School.

When Are the Sioux Falls Graduations?

Roosevelt High School 11:00 a.m. Sunday, May 29

Washington High School 1:45 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Lincoln High School 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Jefferson High School 7:15 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Can I Live Stream the Sioux Falls Graduations?

The Sioux Falls School District says that all four ceremonies will be live-streamed on the District's YouTube channel.

Each ceremony will also be shown on the District's cable channel, KLRN-TV (Midcontinent Channels 20 and 595), over the next few weeks.