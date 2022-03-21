Colin Kaepernick Gets Eye-Catching Workout in at New Orleans Area High School

After a New Orleans Saints wide receiver extended a workout invitation to free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49er was quick to travel to the Big Easy. Check out video from the workout that took place at Edna Karr's practice field.

New Orleans Saints receiver Jalen McCleskey reached out to Kaepernick on Twitter and extended the invitation for a workout. See that post below.

It didn't take long for Kaepernick to respond to the invitation, which you can see below via @Kaepernick7 on Twitter.

The former quarterback for San Francisco must have seen that the weather is good in Louisiana right now, as he quickly got down to New Orleans for the workout.

A group of receivers, plus other bystanders, were around at the workout.

The workout took place at Edna Karr High's practice field.

See the clip from the workout via @WDSU on Twitter below.

Saints insider @nick_underhill went check out Kaepernick as well.

For those wondering what Underhill thought about the workout...

Should the Saints sign Colin Kaepernick as Jameis Winston's Back-up?

Shortly after Kaepernick was seen working out in New Orleans, the news broke that the Saints would be re-signing Jameis Winston to a two-year deal. Of course, New Orleans still has Taysom Hill on the roster who is expected to be QB-2. The Saints still have Notre Dame product Ian Book in the group, too.

Some Saints fans have alluded to the idea that Dennis Allen will not have Hill playing quarterback under his regime.

As far as a back-up for Winston goes, it has been roughly half-a-decade since Colin Kaepernick has seen live action. Nevertheless, his motivation to play football once again seems to still be there.

Many Saints fans were quick to react to seeing Kaepernick in the city. See some of those reactions via Twitter below.