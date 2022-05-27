Colin Kaepernick&#8217;s Workout with Raiders, No Deal Imminent

Colin Kaepernick’s Workout with Raiders, No Deal Imminent

Colin Kaepernick's arm strength and conditioning stood out in his workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, but no signing was imminent as of late Thursday night, sources told ESPN.

The Raiders considered Kaepernick's workout a "positive," a source said. Las Vegas could be looking for another passer to serve as the backup for Derek Carr despite trading for former New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham and signing Nick Mullens.

Kaepernick, 34, hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, the year he began protesting racial inequality during the national anthem. The only other team known to have brought him in for a visit since then was the Seattle Seahawks in May 2017.

Kaepernick recently threw to undrafted receivers for NFL scouts at halftime of Michigan's spring game, at the invitation of Jim Harbaugh, his former coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

