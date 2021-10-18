Controversy, What Is Really Most Popular Halloween Candy In SD

It's just about Halloween. And this year should be a lot different from last year when it comes to Trick-or-Treating.

If you are handing out candy to all the little Superheros and Baby Sharks what do you plan on having on hand?

When you are stocking up on candy this year maybe consider the most popular Halloween Candy in the state where you live?

Here is a list of some of the Most Popular Halloween Candy In Every State base on Google searches:

South Dakota – Gummy Worms

Minnesota – Snickers Bars

Iowa – Reeses Peanut Butter Cups

Nebraska – Hot Tamales

North Dakota – Hot Tamales

Wisconsin – Pretzel M & Ms

Illinois – Reeses Peanut Butter Cups

Montana -Tootsie Roll Pops

Wyoming – Sweet Tarts

Now there is some discrepancy in what might really be the favorite Halloween Candy in each state. The folks at Candystore.com have a differing list of The Nation's Favorite Halloween Candy...

South Dakota – Starbursts

Minnesota – Skittles

Iowa – Reeses Peanut Butter Cups

Nebraska – Sour Patch Kits

North Dakota – Hot Tamales

Wisconsin – Butter Finger Candy Bars

Illinois – Kit Kat Candy Bars

Montana – Dubble Bubble Bubble Gum

Wyoming – Reeses Peanut Butter Cups

These conflicting studies report that South Dakota's favorite Halloween Candies are either Gummy Worms or Starbursts. Ahh....I'll take anything chocolate, please.

