Controversy, What Is Really Most Popular Halloween Candy In SD
It's just about Halloween. And this year should be a lot different from last year when it comes to Trick-or-Treating.
If you are handing out candy to all the little Superheros and Baby Sharks what do you plan on having on hand?
When you are stocking up on candy this year maybe consider the most popular Halloween Candy in the state where you live?
Here is a list of some of the Most Popular Halloween Candy In Every State base on Google searches:
- South Dakota – Gummy Worms
- Minnesota – Snickers Bars
- Iowa – Reeses Peanut Butter Cups
- Nebraska – Hot Tamales
- North Dakota – Hot Tamales
- Wisconsin – Pretzel M & Ms
- Illinois – Reeses Peanut Butter Cups
- Montana -Tootsie Roll Pops
- Wyoming – Sweet Tarts
Now there is some discrepancy in what might really be the favorite Halloween Candy in each state. The folks at Candystore.com have a differing list of The Nation's Favorite Halloween Candy...
- South Dakota – Starbursts
- Minnesota – Skittles
- Iowa – Reeses Peanut Butter Cups
- Nebraska – Sour Patch Kits
- North Dakota – Hot Tamales
- Wisconsin – Butter Finger Candy Bars
- Illinois – Kit Kat Candy Bars
- Montana – Dubble Bubble Bubble Gum
- Wyoming – Reeses Peanut Butter Cups
These conflicting studies report that South Dakota's favorite Halloween Candies are either Gummy Worms or Starbursts. Ahh....I'll take anything chocolate, please.
