Cowboys’ Prescott Likely Out Longer Than 4 Weeks

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is dealing with a partial avulsion of his right hamstring, which means part of the tendon has pulled away from the bone, a source confirmed Wednesday.

Prescott has not yet been put on injured reserve. If he is put on IR, he would sit out at least four games, which would keep him out until at least Dec. 9 against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals should such a move be made this week. However two sources said Prescott probably would need a longer recovery than four weeks.

NFL Network first reported the nature of Prescott's injury.

Prescott was hurt after a 5-yard scramble late in the third quarter of Sunday's loss at the Atlanta Falcons. On the next play, cameras caught him grimacing as he threw a wobbling 10-yard pass to Jalen Brooks. After the game, he said he had not had that feeling before.

Get our free mobile app

Prescott had an MRI on Monday, and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter then that the quarterback would be out for several weeks.

The Cowboys will start Cooper Rush at quarterback in Prescott's absence.

Dallas will host Philadelphia on Sunday, November 10.