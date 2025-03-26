Minnesota Native, NDSU Standout Lance Being Eyed by CFL Team

Minnesota native and North Dakota State Bison star quarterback Trey Lance remains on the open market in the NFL offseason.

Whether or not he receives notable interest remains to be seen, but there is a team North of the border that is interested in the one-time top pick of the 49ers.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Quarterback Trey Lance has not landed with an NFL team since his contract with the Cowboys expired earlier this month and possibilities for his next club don’t stop at the border. Dave Naylor of TSN reports that the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders have added Lance to their negotiating list. The move gives the team exclusive rights to negotiate a contract with Lance in the event he wants to continue his career in Canada.

The Roughriders currently have five quarterbacks listed on the roster, including former Wisconsin and Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan.

The Roughriders also currently have former South Dakota State Defensive Lineman Caleb Sanders on the roster. Sanders is entering his third year with the team.

Lance began his NFL career as the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft of the San Francisco 49ers. After beginning the 2022 season as the team's starter, Lance went down with an injury and lost his job to 7th round pick Brock Purdy.

Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in August of 2023, and spent the past two seasons as a backup to Dak Prescott.

Source: Riderville.com and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

