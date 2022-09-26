Cure Kids Cancer: Dyllen Yockey

To make a pledge call 605-328-5750, toll-free at 800-601-5085, text CASTLE to 51555 or click HERE. Listen Live to Radiothon live HERE.

Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon and Townsquare Media Sioux Falls Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon 2022 Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales: Sept 29 and 30

For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer.

Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.

The money raised through Dining for Kids and the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon stays in the Sioux Falls area.

In January of 2018, Dyllen had severe stomach pain. "I had that mom instinct that I knew something was wrong," said his mom Brittany.

Doctors found a baseball-sized tumor, and then diagnosed him with non-Hodgkin's Burkitt's Lymphoma in April of 2018. During surgery, doctors removed 11 inches of Dyllen’s colon along with the tumor. Following surgery, Dyllen received treatment at Sanford Children’s.

Brittany says the Child Life staff has been a huge help during Dyllen’s time at Sanford Children’s, helping to understand what he is going through.