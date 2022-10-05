Dust Off Your Blue Suede Shoes for This Great Fundraiser

Just last week, you helped us raise more than $306,000 during our annual Results/Townsquare Media Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, pushing our 15-year total to more than $4 million raised in the battle against pediatric cancer.

You can still support the cause by texting CASTLE to 51555.

Now there's another opportunity to give back and have some fun at the same time.

Saturday night (October 8) it's the Everybody's Elvis - 50's Dance Night, which features 14 different local musicians channeling the King on stage at Sanford Event Barn on East 54th Street North in Sioux Falls.

John Mogen

Chuck Case

Dawn Nelson

Chris Borchardt

Pamela Lou Hoffman

Dave Vanderlinde

Brent Grosvenor

Rick Burhardt

Clayton Delaine

Kenny Young

Rich Szameit

Anna Meyer

Jon Tempo

Ed Jensen

Tickets will benefit Cure Kids Cancer and Midwest Honor Flight. There will also be a silent auction throughout the night benefiting Midwest Honor Flight.

Doors open at 6:30 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM.

Tickets are $20 per person.

