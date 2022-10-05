Dust Off Your Blue Suede Shoes for This Great Fundraiser

Dust Off Your Blue Suede Shoes for This Great Fundraiser

Emrecan Arık via Unsplash

Just last week, you helped us raise more than $306,000 during our annual Results/Townsquare Media  Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, pushing our 15-year total to more than $4 million raised in the battle against pediatric cancer.

You can still support the cause by texting CASTLE to 51555.

Now there's another opportunity to give back and have some fun at the same time.

Get our free mobile app
Midwest Honor Flight
loading...

Saturday night (October 8) it's the Everybody's Elvis - 50's Dance Night, which features 14 different local musicians channeling the King on stage at Sanford Event Barn on East 54th Street North in Sioux Falls.

  • John Mogen
  • Chuck Case
  • Dawn Nelson
  • Chris Borchardt
  • Pamela Lou Hoffman
  • Dave Vanderlinde
  • Brent Grosvenor
  • Rick Burhardt
  • Clayton Delaine
  • Kenny Young
  • Rich Szameit
  • Anna Meyer
  • Jon Tempo
  • Ed Jensen

Tickets will benefit Cure Kids Cancer and Midwest Honor Flight. There will also be a silent auction throughout the night benefiting Midwest Honor Flight.

Doors open at 6:30 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM.

Tickets are $20 per person.

From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things

Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. South Dakota is no different.

The Mount Rushmore has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

Here is what we have so far in Wyoming. Thanks to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for the info:

Sioux Falls Through The Generations

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants

Filed Under: Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, midwest honor flight
Categories: Articles, Cure Kids Cancer, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls