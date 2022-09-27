Riverview Christmas Tree Farm Raising Money For Cure Kids Cancer

When I see the power of community in practice, it always blows me away. People coming together to do great things by sharing some of what they have.

This weekend (October 1-2) there's an example of this power at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm north of Canton, South Dakota. For the third year in a row, they are raising money for Sanford’s Cure Kids Cancer program during their Pumpkin Festival.

“Listening to the radiothon and fighting back a few tears three years ago, I knew in my heart that this was a cause we should help, even if it was in a small way," owner Todd Gannon said.

"Being blessed with two amazing little boys, I was blown away by the strength of the families sharing their stories. My wife and I decided to show our support by giving back in the most impactful way we could, through our Pumpkin Festival visited by thousands of people each year."

This year Review has teamed with local business partners to increase donations. With the help of Trumm Exteriors, Plains Commerce Bank, and Hawk Construction, they will be donating $3.50 from every medium and larger pumpkin sold the weekend of October 1-2, 2022.

"We’re excited to have other local businesses join us in this effort and love sharing their hearts along with all our customers at the Pumpkin Festival,” Gannon said.

Experience a Fall Tradition: A Pumpkin Festival at a Christmas Tree Farm

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm’s annual Pumpkin Festival is the first three weekends in October (October 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, and 16). Along with pumpkin picking, there are lots of free activities for families like inflatables, games, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, hayrides, and a lot more.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm opened in 1989. They started just selling Christmas trees. After a few years, they added a small pumpkin festival. Bill and Darlene Keizer were the original owners. When they retired, they sold the business to Todd Gannon who lived down the road and worked on the Christmas tree farm while in high school.

Where is Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in South Dakota?

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm is a short drive from Sioux Falls. Take Highway 11 south to 276th Street. Turn east on 276th Street and drive to 483rd Ave. Head south on 483rd Avenue to 278th Street, then east to the farm. Just follow the signs.