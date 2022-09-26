Early Morning Sioux Falls Fire Under Investigation

Early Morning Sioux Falls Fire Under Investigation

Getty Stock / ThinkStock and Canva

It was either a very late night or early morning wake-up call for two Sioux Falls residents in a home on Euclid Avenue. At around 2:22 A.M. this morning, (Monday, 9/26/22) Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home at 209 South Euclid Avenue.

A report came in that there was a fire burning on the side of a home and that there was a resident in the home. When the fire crews arrived, they confirmed the fire and that there was a person still in the home on the second floor.

The crews quickly worked to put the fire out and accomplished that in about 5 minutes, but remained on scene for several hours to make sure it was completely extinguished.

The occupant of the home was not injured and declined medical treatment. Another resident of the home had evacuated prior to the city police and fire services arriving.

The home did not have a sprinkler system and the fire is still being investigated.

The 6 Types of South Dakota Drivers You Deal With Every Winter

Every year it snows in Sioux Falls. We may live in denial during the spring and summer, but it happens.

When the snow falls on the Falls, life in the city does not stop. We all still have to go to work, school, and the liquor store...um I mean go get snacks.

When you tackle the snowy routes around town you tend to run across six types of drivers in the snow.

 

Filed Under: Sioux Falls Fire Department, Sioux Falls Police Department
Categories: Articles, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls