Early Morning Sioux Falls Fire Under Investigation

It was either a very late night or early morning wake-up call for two Sioux Falls residents in a home on Euclid Avenue. At around 2:22 A.M. this morning, (Monday, 9/26/22) Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home at 209 South Euclid Avenue.

A report came in that there was a fire burning on the side of a home and that there was a resident in the home. When the fire crews arrived, they confirmed the fire and that there was a person still in the home on the second floor.

The crews quickly worked to put the fire out and accomplished that in about 5 minutes, but remained on scene for several hours to make sure it was completely extinguished.

The occupant of the home was not injured and declined medical treatment. Another resident of the home had evacuated prior to the city police and fire services arriving.

The home did not have a sprinkler system and the fire is still being investigated.