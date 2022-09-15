VIDEO: Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus Will Look Like A Small Town

VIDEO: Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus Will Look Like A Small Town

South Dakota Drone/YouTube

It's a place that you wouldn't think twice about in your daily life, but you'll be glad it's there if you ever need it. The Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus currently under construction will consolidate training and first responder facilities for the city and county in one location.

South Dakota Drone/YouTube
loading...

The $50 million project will take up 42 acres of land in northeast Sioux Falls and have enough buildings and roads to make it seem like a small town. Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County dispatch centers will be relocated to the campus as well as administrative offices and training facilities.

Fire departments will train in state-of-the-art burn towers that will create real-life training scenarios for first responders. Police agencies can use the 15-lane firearms training building that will be equipped with light and sound control to create real-world training conditions.

South Dakota Drone/YouTube
loading...

As a car guy, my favorite area of the campus has to be the 13-acre Vehicle Operations Course. Personnel will practice and learn vehicle driving skills, vehicle safety, vehicle pursuit tactics, and other scenarios. I would like to take a fast car around that track!

South Dakota Drone/YouTube
loading...

The Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus is scheduled to be completed in the Fall of 2023.

Carsen Bower is back with another great drone video of the project. Check it out below.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Through the Years

For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer.

Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.

The money raised through Dining for Kids and the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon satays in the Sioux Falls area.


Filed Under: Public Safety Campus, Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Fire Department, Sioux Falls Police
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls