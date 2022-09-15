It's a place that you wouldn't think twice about in your daily life, but you'll be glad it's there if you ever need it. The Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus currently under construction will consolidate training and first responder facilities for the city and county in one location.

The $50 million project will take up 42 acres of land in northeast Sioux Falls and have enough buildings and roads to make it seem like a small town. Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County dispatch centers will be relocated to the campus as well as administrative offices and training facilities.

Fire departments will train in state-of-the-art burn towers that will create real-life training scenarios for first responders. Police agencies can use the 15-lane firearms training building that will be equipped with light and sound control to create real-world training conditions.

As a car guy, my favorite area of the campus has to be the 13-acre Vehicle Operations Course. Personnel will practice and learn vehicle driving skills, vehicle safety, vehicle pursuit tactics, and other scenarios. I would like to take a fast car around that track!

The Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus is scheduled to be completed in the Fall of 2023.

Carsen Bower is back with another great drone video of the project. Check it out below.