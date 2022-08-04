VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls

Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023.

According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:

Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility (approximately 40,000 sq. ft.)

Fire Training Structures (approximately 22,700 sq. ft)

Firearms Training Building (approximately 17,750 sq. ft)

Emergency Vehicle Operations Course/Skills Pad (track and pad covering about 13 acres)

Storage and Maintenance Building (approximately 17,600 sq. ft.)

Officials say "the campus will be on the largest and most robust facilities of its kind in the Midwest." The goal of the campus is to "invest in people and preparedness."

The largest building will hold Metro Communications, training facilities, and administrative offices. Dispatchers, who handle around 328,000 yearly calls, will be using the latest in communications equipment.

Training of police officers and first responders will be done through classroom learning and tactical training on campus.

