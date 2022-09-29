Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls is joining once again with Cure Kids Cancer for the 15th Annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, presented by Jerry's Auto Sales, Thursday, September, 29, and Friday, September 30 from 6 AM to 6 PM, both days.

Here's how you can make a pledge

Call, toll-free, 800-601-5085

Text CASTLE to 51555

Give online HERE

The 15th Annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon From The Sanford Castle - Listen live HERE

This two-day, 24-hour effort to raise funds to support children fighting cancer has always been equal parts joy and heartbreak.

The joy comes from hearing from children and their families who have successfully battled this horrible disease. Heartbreak comes when a child is lost to it. And it still happens all too often. Pediatric cancer is still a leading cause of death in children under the age of fifteen.

The good news is that cutting-edge treatments and even cures have been found for some children's cancers, thanks to advances in research. Every one of those steps forward brings us closer to the goal of eliminating childhood cancer.

This is where you come in. We ask our listeners to let the stories of these children and their families' hope and courage, sneak into your heart, convince you to flex your compassion muscle and give whatever you can to support these families in their cancer journey.

Here's how you can help...

What Does 'Cure Kids Cancer' Do?

100% of the funds raised by the Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon stay right here at Sanford Children's Castle of Care. Every dollar helps families deal with things not covered by insurance, like meals, mileage, (in the form of gas vouchers), and lodging.

The money also helps to buy specialized state-of-the-art equipment and supports the Child Life, Back-to-School, and Camp Bring-It-On programs.

With your help, last year, we raised over $292,463 dollars and made the lives of our children and families in this duel with cancer, just a bit easier.