Cure Kids Cancer – A Day at ‘Camp Bring It On’ in South Dakota

What is 'Camp Bring it On?'

'Camp Bring it On' is a chance for kids to be normal kids all while under the supervision of trained medical staff with an oncologist on sight.

Camp Bring it On ' is the region’s only residential,

The camp is funded in large part by your donations to our Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon

It takes place at Joy Ranch near Watertown, South Dakota

The kids who attend Camp Bring it On at Joy Ranch are a mix of ages, cancer types, and at a variety of stages in their cancer journey. Some are in active treatment, some are in remission, and some are cancer free.

And what would camp be without a camp song?

See more of 'Camp Bring It On'

Thank you again for helping us fight cancer, so kids don't have to.

Cure Kids Cancer Hero Stories

The mission of Cure Kids Cancer is to help children's cancer centers, like the one at Sanford Children's Hospital , find life-saving treatments and eventually cures for children's cancer by raising funds and awareness.

It's the one week of the year some of our Cure Kids Cancer heroes gather together for some incredible fun and fellowship at Camp Bring It On.

The camp is designed to be a safe place for all of our heroes, whether they're in the middle of their battle with cancer, or whether they've come through the other side.

The event is funded in large part by your donations to our Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, each year at Sanford Children's Hospital. Extremely generous donations from other businesses and organizations also make the experience possible.

For years you have heard us talk about what a life-changing time this is for the kids, and we wanted to give you an up-close look at Camp Bring It On.

For the last several years, the camp has called Joy Ranch home. The ranch is eight miles northwest of Watertown and is set up to resemble an old 1880s town. But it's not stuck in the past when it comes to things to do.

There's an area to ride horses, shoot a bow and arrow, fire a paintball gun, sit by a campfire, go tubing or boating on the lake, play basketball, or do arts and crafts.

When the weather isn't cooperating, there are plenty of indoor activities to keep the fun going. There are a number of different rooms to host small group discussions and interactive educational opportunities. There's even a game room with a pool table, card table, and foosball table. And of course a large main dining room for meals.

The campers have comfortable bunk rooms to stay in, while the counselors, staff, and medical personnel have hotel-type rooms for their stay.

There are nurses and doctors on staff 24/7 during the camp to assist if needed.

As impressive as the facilities are, the one thing that sets Camp Bring It On apart from any other camp is the incredible spirit that radiates throughout the place!

Everywhere you go and everywhere you look, you see smiles on the faces of these amazing kids, who have all had their lives turned upside down by pediatric cancer.

This is the one place they can go and truly fit in. No judgment, no strange looks, just a camp full of incredible kids who all share the unbreakable bond of fighting cancer.