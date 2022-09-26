Meet Some of The ‘Cure Kids Cancer’ Kids From South Dakota and Minnesota
This year's Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales is September 29 and 30, 2022.
To make a pledge call 605-328-5750, toll-free at 800-601-5085, text CASTLE to 51555, or click HERE!
The mission of Cure Kids Cancer is to help children's cancer centers, like the one at Sanford Children's Hospital, find life-saving treatments and eventually cures for children's cancer by raising funds and awareness.
Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon 2022 Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales: Sept 29 and 30
For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer.
Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.
The money raised through Dining for Kids and the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon stays in the Sioux Falls area.
