From all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media, the team at Sanford Children's Hospital, and our many sponsors, we want to send a BIG THANK YOU to the people of the Sioux Empire for their generosity during the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon presented by Jerry's Auto Sales.

Because of big-hearted people just like you, our Cure Kids Cancer radio teams were able to raise $306,367 for the kids and families that are battling cancer here in the Sioux Empire.

All the money we were able to raise over the past couple of days will stay right here in the Sioux Falls area to help find life-saving treatments and eventually cures in the fight against pediatric cancer.

This two-day, 24-hour effort to raise funds to support children fighting cancer has always been equal parts joy and heartbreak.

The joy comes from hearing from children and their families who have successfully battled this horrible disease. Heartbreak comes when a child is lost to it. And it still happens all too often. Pediatric cancer is still a leading cause of death in children under the age of fifteen.

The good news is that cutting-edge treatments and even cures have been found for some children's cancers, thanks to advances in research. Every one of those steps forward brings us closer to the goal of eliminating childhood cancer.

Thank you for being a part of Radiothoncure kids.

