Once a year all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls take a couple of days to tell you about the amazing work at the Sanford Castle of Care and the fight against childhood cancer. We also ask you to join us in supporting that work and the kids involved.

What kind of help does my Cure Kids Cancer donation provide?

Your support helps purchase specialized, state-of-the-art equipment and advance pediatric cancer research.

Your donation also helps the families of the kids battling cancer with expenses not covered by insurance. It helps them with things like meals, mileage, and lodging. People from all over South Dakota and the region come to the Castle.

Donations also support special programs for the kids in treatment like Child Life, Back to School, summer camps, and social work.

Here are Six Specific Ways Your CKC Donation Helps Kids

