Six Specific Ways Your Cure Kids Cancer Donation Helps Sioux Falls Kids
Once a year all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls take a couple of days to tell you about the amazing work at the Sanford Castle of Care and the fight against childhood cancer. We also ask you to join us in supporting that work and the kids involved.
What kind of help does my Cure Kids Cancer donation provide?
Your support helps purchase specialized, state-of-the-art equipment and advance pediatric cancer research.
Your donation also helps the families of the kids battling cancer with expenses not covered by insurance. It helps them with things like meals, mileage, and lodging. People from all over South Dakota and the region come to the Castle.
Donations also support special programs for the kids in treatment like Child Life, Back to School, summer camps, and social work.
Here are Six Specific Ways Your CKC Donation Helps Kids
Cure Kids Cancer Patient Stories
This year's Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales is September 29 and 30, 2022.
To make a pledge call 605-328-5750, toll-free at 800-601-5085, text CASTLE to 51555, or click HERE!
The mission of Cure Kids Cancer is to help children's cancer centers, like the one at Sanford Children's Hospital, find life-saving treatments and eventually cures for children's cancer by raising funds and awareness.